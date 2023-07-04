BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,526 shares of company stock worth $11,618,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

PH traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $392.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

