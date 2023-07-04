BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $730,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 414.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.97. The stock had a trading volume of 281,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.40. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.