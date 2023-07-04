BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,354,376.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. 4,541,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,271,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

