BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 2.0% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $519.11. The stock had a trading volume of 616,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

