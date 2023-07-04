BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.70.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.23. The company had a trading volume of 181,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,115. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.45 and a 1-year high of $249.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.25 and its 200-day moving average is $223.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

