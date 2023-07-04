BNC Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,197,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,184,000 after buying an additional 3,151,920 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 322.7% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,542 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,814,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after purchasing an additional 815,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,363,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OMFL stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 382,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.35.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

