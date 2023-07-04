BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the first quarter worth $111,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCF opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

