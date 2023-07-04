Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. 3,286,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,906,877. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.