Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $34,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 966,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,831. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

