Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $113.26. 584,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,759. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.