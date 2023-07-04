Bogart Wealth LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,028,861. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $151.27 and a one year high of $261.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

