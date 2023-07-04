Bogart Wealth LLC Has $47.95 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 1,269,286.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358,137 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $47,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQLT. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $35.59. 651,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $36.45.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

