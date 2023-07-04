Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 4,094 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.67. 1,477,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.40 and a 200-day moving average of $132.39.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

About International Business Machines



International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

