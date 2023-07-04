Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 7,593 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.43. 4,832,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,809,929. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

