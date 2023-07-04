Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,873 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,280. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

