Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,921. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $176.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

