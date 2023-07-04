Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 72,901 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,901 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $18,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.26. The company had a trading volume of 206,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,721. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
