Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Outperform”

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BDNNY. DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $55.19 and a 12 month high of $92.60.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

