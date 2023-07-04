Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,200 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Bonterra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BNEFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253. The stock has a market cap of $158.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $7.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.14 million for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 16.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

