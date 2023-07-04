Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brambles Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BXBLY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.