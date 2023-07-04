Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the May 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Brambles Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of BXBLY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $19.66.
Brambles Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brambles
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.