Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Short Interest Up 29.7% in June

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 895,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

Bread Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Bread Financial stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 564,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,495,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,163,615.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 568,911 shares of company stock worth $15,310,418 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $1,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $7,228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $10,826,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

