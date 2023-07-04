Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Price Target at C$28.40

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABX. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$22.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.13, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Free Report ) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of C$3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.2357586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 662.50%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

