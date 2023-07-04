Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target at $51.38

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

BHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 68,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 551.6% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 39,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its 200 day moving average is $48.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a positive return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

