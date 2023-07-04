Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target at $33.86

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,225. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.86.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
