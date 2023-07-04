Brokerages Set Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target at $33.86

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDX. Citigroup reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,032,258.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,337.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,225. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,447.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 117,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

