Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Burberry Group Price Performance
BURBY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. 10,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $32.81.
Burberry Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
Featured Stories
