Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Burberry Group Price Performance

BURBY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.84. 10,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.00. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Burberry Group

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BURBY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($29.57) to GBX 2,500 ($31.73) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.92) to GBX 2,400 ($30.46) in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($30.33) to GBX 2,305 ($29.25) in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.38) to GBX 2,250 ($28.56) in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Stories

