Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Short Interest Down 33.7% in June

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the May 31st total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camber Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEI. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camber Energy Price Performance

Shares of CEI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.65. 755,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,140. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.56.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc operates as a diversified energy company. The company owns minority and non-operated working interests in oil and gas wells in Texas. It also provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc in January 2017.

