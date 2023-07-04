Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 53992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of C$11.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. The company was formerly known as Canada Cobalt Works Inc and changed its name to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc in May 2020.

