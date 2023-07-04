Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,858 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.