Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 332.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 99,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after buying an additional 76,582 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,684,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

