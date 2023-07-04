Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 23,855 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

