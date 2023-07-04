Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

