Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

