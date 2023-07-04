Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 548 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

BA opened at $210.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.44 and a 200 day moving average of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

