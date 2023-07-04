Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.76% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $7,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILF. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 66,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $27.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

