Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Up 49.2% in June

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the May 31st total of 672,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,115.6 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of CPXWF stock remained flat at $31.75 on Monday. Capital Power has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

