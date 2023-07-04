Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

