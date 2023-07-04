Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5,208.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,423 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.53 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.77.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.