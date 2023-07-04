CashBackPro (CBP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.44 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $76.44 million and $114,264.58 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CashBackPro

CBP is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.64268251 USD and is down -4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $79,535.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

