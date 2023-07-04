Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires 260,963 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1,318.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 280,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,963 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 13.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

