Cassia Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

