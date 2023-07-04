Cassia Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,786 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $96.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $91.31. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $96.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.