Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after buying an additional 900,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.33. 1,045,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,529. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average is $233.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

