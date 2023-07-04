CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Up 54.9% in June

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,239,500 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 800,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Performance

Shares of CBDD opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. CBD of Denver has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

CBD of Denver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.