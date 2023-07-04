CBS (OTCMKTS:CBS.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.56

CBS Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBS.A – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 26655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.
CBS Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.
CBS Company Profile
CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.
