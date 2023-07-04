Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

CLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE CLS opened at $14.58 on Friday. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $11,360,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 885,919 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celestica by 26.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,799,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 792,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Celestica by 83.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 570,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Celestica by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after purchasing an additional 511,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

