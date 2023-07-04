Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the May 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLLNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. 20,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

