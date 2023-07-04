Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of CPAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $125.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Free Report ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

