Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance
Shares of CPAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $125.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar, and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company's cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.
