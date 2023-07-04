Centrifuge (CFG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.67 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $17.67 million and approximately $876,467.14 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official message board for Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 360,263,043 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.27694756 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $594,712.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

