Centurion (CNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million

Centurion (CNT) traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Centurion has a total market cap of $308.01 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.97 or 0.00012686 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Centurion has traded up 277.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centurion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 65.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. Centurion’s official website is centurionlab.info. The official message board for Centurion is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 77,663,825.857077 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 3.06839719 USD and is up 7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,303,751.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.