Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Chakana Copper Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of C$9.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

